ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: senior advocate appointed as government pleader in Srikakulam

January 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government appointed senior advocate M.S. Vinaya Bhusana Rao as government pleader, according to a press release from Srikakulam Bar Association oresident Bejjipurapu Falguna Rao. The State Bar Association member Gedela Vasudeva Rao, senior advocate Jallu Tirupati Rao and others hailed the appointment of Mr. Bhusana Rao.

Mr. Tirupati Rao hoped that his appointment would help the government to present its arguments in a better way in Srikakulam and other courts. The advocates B.S.Chalam, Kancharana Nagabhusana Rao, Yenni Suryarao and Chinnala Jayakumar felicitated Mr. Bhusana Rao in the court complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US