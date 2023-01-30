Andhra Pradesh: senior advocate appointed as government pleader in Srikakulam

January 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The State government appointed senior advocate M.S. Vinaya Bhusana Rao as government pleader, according to a press release from Srikakulam Bar Association oresident Bejjipurapu Falguna Rao. The State Bar Association member Gedela Vasudeva Rao, senior advocate Jallu Tirupati Rao and others hailed the appointment of Mr. Bhusana Rao.

Mr. Tirupati Rao hoped that his appointment would help the government to present its arguments in a better way in Srikakulam and other courts. The advocates B.S.Chalam, Kancharana Nagabhusana Rao, Yenni Suryarao and Chinnala Jayakumar felicitated Mr. Bhusana Rao in the court complex.