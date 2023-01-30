HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: senior advocate appointed as government pleader in Srikakulam

January 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government appointed senior advocate M.S. Vinaya Bhusana Rao as government pleader, according to a press release from Srikakulam Bar Association oresident Bejjipurapu Falguna Rao. The State Bar Association member Gedela Vasudeva Rao, senior advocate Jallu Tirupati Rao and others hailed the appointment of Mr. Bhusana Rao.

Mr. Tirupati Rao hoped that his appointment would help the government to present its arguments in a better way in Srikakulam and other courts. The advocates B.S.Chalam, Kancharana Nagabhusana Rao, Yenni Suryarao and Chinnala Jayakumar felicitated Mr. Bhusana Rao in the court complex.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.