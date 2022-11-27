  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Selection of Chaganti Koteswara Rao for Gurajada Apparao award kicks up row in Vizianagaram

Chaganti not the right choice for the award, say progressive writers; those defending selection of religious scholar say the controversy over the award is unwanted

November 27, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Writers staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Sunday against the selection of religious scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao for Gurajada Apparao award.

Writers staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Sunday against the selection of religious scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao for Gurajada Apparao award. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Several progressive writers on Sunday organised a rally in protest in Vizianagaram against the selection of religious scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao for the Gurajada Apparao Award, to be presented on November 30 in the city, noting that the award should be given to those who follow the ideologies of Kanyasulkam writer.

Sahithi Sravanthi president Chikati Diwakar, Abhyudaya Rachayithala Sangham General Secretary R. Balakrishna, Srikakulam Sahithi president Attada Appala Naidu and other writers, who came from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram and other places took part in the rally that was taken from Gurajada’s house to his statue in protest against the Gurajada Samskrutika Samakhya’s decision.

“We respect Mr. Koteswara Rao, but he is not the right choice for the award as the famous poet and playwright was against superstitions and worship of idols,” said Mr. Balakrishna.

Defending the selection of Mr. Chaganti Koteswara Rao for the award, Gurajada Samskrutika Samakhya General Secretary Kapuganti Prakash on Sunday evening said that the association had been presenting the award to eminent persons for their valuable contributions to culture, tradition and literature since 2000.

Deploring the rally taken by writers, Mr. Kapuganti Prakash said: “Ours is a cultural organisation. We select persons based on their contributions to various fields.”

Support for the Samakhya’s decision to select Mr. Chaganti Koteswara Rao also came from Vijayabhavana General Secretary A. Gopala Rao, Kaumudi Parishad representative Manapragada Sahiti and Atryea Smaraka Kalapetham president Vusirikala Chandrasekhar. They alleged that the progressive writers were trying to create unwanted controversy over the selection.

Previously, S.P. Balasubramanyam, J.V. Somayajulu, Tanikella Bharani were among those given the award.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.