Andhra Pradesh: Selection of Chaganti Koteswara Rao for Gurajada Apparao award kicks up row in Vizianagaram

November 27, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Several progressive writers on Sunday organised a rally in protest in Vizianagaram against the selection of religious scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao for the Gurajada Apparao Award, to be presented on November 30 in the city, noting that the award should be given to those who follow the ideologies of Kanyasulkam writer.

Sahithi Sravanthi president Chikati Diwakar, Abhyudaya Rachayithala Sangham General Secretary R. Balakrishna, Srikakulam Sahithi president Attada Appala Naidu and other writers, who came from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram and other places took part in the rally that was taken from Gurajada’s house to his statue in protest against the Gurajada Samskrutika Samakhya’s decision.

“We respect Mr. Koteswara Rao, but he is not the right choice for the award as the famous poet and playwright was against superstitions and worship of idols,” said Mr. Balakrishna.

Defending the selection of Mr. Chaganti Koteswara Rao for the award, Gurajada Samskrutika Samakhya General Secretary Kapuganti Prakash on Sunday evening said that the association had been presenting the award to eminent persons for their valuable contributions to culture, tradition and literature since 2000.

Deploring the rally taken by writers, Mr. Kapuganti Prakash said: “Ours is a cultural organisation. We select persons based on their contributions to various fields.”

Support for the Samakhya’s decision to select Mr. Chaganti Koteswara Rao also came from Vijayabhavana General Secretary A. Gopala Rao, Kaumudi Parishad representative Manapragada Sahiti and Atryea Smaraka Kalapetham president Vusirikala Chandrasekhar. They alleged that the progressive writers were trying to create unwanted controversy over the selection.

Previously, S.P. Balasubramanyam, J.V. Somayajulu, Tanikella Bharani were among those given the award.