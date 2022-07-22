Andhra Pradesh: Seethamahalakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkaiah, dies at 100

Chief Minister expresses grief, directs officials to accord her State funeral

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti placing a wreath on the mortal remains of Ghantasala Seethamahalakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkaiah, at Macherla on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Chief Minister expresses grief, directs officials to accord her State funeral

Ghantasala Seethamahalakshmi, daughter of national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah, who had recently celebrated her 100th birthday, died at her home at Macherla on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Seethamahalakshmi.

Recalling his visit to her house in March 2021, when he had presented her a cheque for ₹75 lakh as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to accord her a State funeral.

Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, and Superintendent of Police Ravisankara Reddy visited the house of Seethamahalakshmi and placed wreaths on her body as a mark of respect.