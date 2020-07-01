Andhra Pradesh sees six deaths, 657 new cases and 477 recoveries in a day

The State witnessed six more deaths and 657 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. The number of new cases and deaths came down slightly compared to the past three days after the highest spike of 813 fresh cases and 12 deaths on June 28. The tally crossed 15,000 mark and rose to 15, 252.
The number of discharges are also gradually increasing as most of those admitted weeks ago began recovering from the disease. In the past day, 477 patients have recovered, the highest number of recoveries in a day so far. As of Wednesday a total of 6,988 patients have recovered and over 1,500 of them recovered in the past four days. The recovery rate is comparatively low at 45.8%. The number of active cases increased to 8,071.
Anantapur continued to report huge number of cases with the latest single day spike of 118 new local cases. It is followed by Kurnool (90), East Godavari (80), Guntur (77), Kadapa (60), Krishna (52), Chittoor (35), Nellore (33), Prakasam (28), Visakhapatnam (21), West Godavari (15) and Vizianagaram (2). No new cases were reported in Srikakulam. Among imported cases, 39 are of people from other states and seven are of people from other countries.
Meanwhile, the number of sample tested crossed nine lakh mark with 28, 239 tests conducted in the past day. So far, 9.18 lakh samples were conducted.
