Andhra Pradesh sees over 43% rise in passenger traffic at six airports in 2022

December 30, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Air passenger traffic in Andhra Pradesh has increased by 43.1% in 2022 (January to November) compared to the corresponding period in 2021 with a footfall of 40.32 lakh international and domestic air passengers at the six airports. In 2021, the footfall was 28.17 lakh, as per the latest air traffic reports issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

All six airports have witnessed a rise in passenger traffic.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2021, Kurnool airport named after freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy witnessed a 77.4% rise in passenger traffic as it handled 35,985 passengers this year. It is the newest airport in the State and has been in operation since May 2021.

Similarly, with a footfall of 7.95 lakh, Tirupati airport’s passenger traffic increased by 52.8% while Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada airports witnessed a 41% rise in passenger traffic between January and November in 2022. While Rajamahendravaram airport handled 3.56 lakh passengers, Vijayawada airport handled 8.17 lakh passengers.

Visakhapatnam airport has been the busiest airport in the State this year as in the past with a footfall of 19.83 lakh passengers. It saw a rise of 40.8% in passenger traffic this year.

Kadapa airport’s passenger traffic also increased by 23.2% with a footfall of 44,826 this year. A majority of the traffic was witnessed in the months between April and November.

International passenger traffic

Visakhapatnam airport which handled only 28 international passengers in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw a footfall of 41,948 international passengers this year.

Vijayawada airport had witnessed 25,562 international passengers this year against 21,866 passengers last year and registered a rise of 16.9%.