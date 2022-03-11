Andhra Pradesh sees no COVID death in past 10 days; 46 fresh cases reported

The State reported 46 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. No death was reported in the past day and also during the past 10 days. the cumulative tally increased to 23,18,751 and the toll remains at 14,729.

The number of active cases came down to 661 as 134 patients recovered in the past day. The test positivity rate of the 12,092 samples tested in the past day was 0.38%. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 23,03,361 and 99.33%.

Guntur reported 11 fresh COVID cases. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (6), Anantapur (5), West Godavari (5), East Godavari (5), Chittoor (4), Vizianagaram (4), Nellore (3), Kadapa (2) and Prakasam (1). Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam reported no fresh cases.