Andhra Pradesh sees largest single-day spike with 180 new cases

The State has witnessed four more COVID-19 deaths and 180 new cases, the highest single-day spike ever since the first case was registered, during the past 24 hours as 8, 066 samples were tested. The State has crossed the four lakh-mark in testing.

Of the total, 79 are those of local people, 94 are of migrant returnees or other State persons and seven are of foreign returnees.

Chittoor district reported two deaths and Krishna and Kurnool reported one death each. The toll in Kurnool at 26 is the highest among districts. It is followed by Krishna (19), and the two districts account for 66% of the deaths in the State. The toll has gone up to 68.

62 % recovery rate

Meanwhile, 50 patients — 35 locals, 14 migrant returnees and one foreign returnee — attained full recovery and were discharged in the past 24 hours. So far 2,456 persons have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 62%. The mortality rate is at 1.71%.

Kadapa witnessed 15 new cases while Kurnool and West Godavari recorded 12 each followed by Anantapur, Chittoor and Guntur (eight each).

East Godavari saw seven new cases. Krishna has seen five new cases while Visakhapatnam witnessed two new cases. Srikakulam and Prakasam reported one new case each.

So far, the State has tested 4, 03, 747 samples and the tests per million ratio has gone up to 7,561 and positivity rate is at 0.98%.

The district tallies are as follows: Kurnool (740), Guntur (527), Krishna (486), Chittoor (272), Nellore (261), East Godavari (250), Anantapur (231), West Godavari (135), Kadapa (134), Visakhapatnam (107), Prakasam (81), Srikakulam (29) and Vizianagaram (26). A total of 573 cases are of migrant returnees and people from other States and 119 cases are of foreign returnees.