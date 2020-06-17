Andhra Pradesh sees highest single-day spike with 351 new cases

17 June 2020 22:48 IST

Two more patients die; active cases breach the 3,000-mark

As many as 351 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest so far in the State, in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,071.

Advertising

Advertising

Andhra Pradesh has been in the forefront in conducting the tests and it has so far tested 5,98,474 people. Of them, 3,641 people won the battle with the virus and were discharged (128 of them new cases).The number of active cases stands at 3,340. The toll has mounted to 90 with two more persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 275 of them are locals, 50 from other States and 26 of them comprise people who recently returned from abroad.

Of the total 7,071 positive cases, 5,555 people are from the 13 districts of the State, 1,253 of them from other States and the remaining 263 are foreign returnees.

Similarly, the 3,340 active cases include 2,559 from the State, 562 from other States and 219 foreign returnees. Among the 3,641 people discharged so far, 2,906 of them are from different parts of the State, 691 from other States and 44 foreign returnees.

Hotspots

There is a clear spurt in the positive cases being reported from the districts every day. Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur, in that order, have so far contributed the highest number of cases.

Kurnool, a hotspot, has reported 1,151 cases, followed by Krishna that has contributed to the rising graph by reporting 821 cases and Guntur 694 cases. They are followed by Anantapur (580 cases), Nellore (425), East Godavari (404), Chittoor (388), West Godavari (348), Kadapa (269), Visakhapatnam (229), Prakasam (117), Vizianagaram (74) and Srikakulam (55).