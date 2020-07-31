Andhra Pradesh sees biggest spike in COVID cases

VIJAYAWADA

31 July 2020 07:22 IST

Tally is 1.30 lakh with nearly 70,000 active cases; 68 new deaths reported

The State has once again witnessed the biggest single-day spikes of COVID cases and deaths.

With 10,167 new COVID cases detected in the past 24 hours, the tally mounted to 1,30,557. The death toll increased to 1,281, including the 68 deaths reported in the past day. The total cases doubled in the last eight days as 65,844 cases were reported.

The recovery rate has come down to 45.98% as the number of recoveries stand at 60,024 comprising 4,618 patients discharged in the last 24 hours. There are 69,252 active cases.

Testing

For the second day, the State tested over 70,000 samples and the total samples tested so far is 18.90 lakh. The positivity rate of tests is 6.91% and the death rate of COVID patients is 0.98%. The tests per million ratio is 35,395.

Meanwhile, East Godavari and Guntur continued to report more COVID deaths. They reported nine deaths each in the past day and are followed by Anantapur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam that reported eight deaths each. Chittoor and Kadapa reported six deaths each while Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported four deaths each and Krishna reported three. Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one death each.

East Godavari also continued to reported the highest number of cases at 1,441. It is followed by Kurnool (1,252), Visakhapatnam (1,223), West Godavari (998), Anantapur (954), Guntur (946), Kadapa (753), Nellore (702), Srikakulam (586), Chittoor (509), Prakasam (318), Krishna (271) and Vizianagaram (214).

District tallies

Five districts have more than 10,000 cases each and two districts are inching close to it. The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (19,180), Kurnool (15,723), Guntur (13,726), Anantapur (13,312), West Godavari (11,354), Visakhapatnam (9,782), Chittoor (9,589), Kadapa (7,230), Krishna (6,530), Nellore (6,455), Srikakulam (6,168), Prakasam (4,761) and Vizianagaram (3,816).