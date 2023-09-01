HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh sees 54% deficient rainfall in August; 3-5 degree above normal maximum temperatures likely in State today

Overall rainfall deficiency during June, July and August was 25%

September 01, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A woman using an umbrella to protect the child and herself from the harsh sun, at Tadepalli in Guntur district Thursday.

A woman using an umbrella to protect the child and herself from the harsh sun, at Tadepalli in Guntur district Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh witnessed 54% deficient rainfall in August this year owing to a highly unfavourable monsoon trough.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Amaravati, the State received only 67 mm of rainfall throughout the month against 144.3 mm of normal rainfall. All the districts, except for a few, received deficient or large deficient rainfall.

East Godavari, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Chittoor and Tirupati districts received normal rainfall while Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, SPSR Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, YSR Kadapa received deficient rainfall as the actual and normal rainfall varied by 30 to 59%.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Anantapur, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal and Sri Satya Sai districts witnessed large deficient rainfall with over 60% deficiency.

Meanwhile, during the three months of the monsoon since June 1, the State registered 25% deficiency in rainfall. While the normal rainfall is 369.5 mm during June, July and August, the State received only 277.7 mm of rainfall for the period.

All the districts, except Alluri Sitarama Raju, Guntur, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, received deficient rainfall during the monsoon so far.

IMD, A.P. chief S. Stella said the monsoon trough was highly unfavourable as it is mostly north of the normal position. She said a break in monsoon between August 17 and August 26, El Nino conditions over the Pacific Ocean, and fewer low-pressure systems formed over the State were reasons for the deficient rainfall.

No respite from heat

The State continues to sizzle as temperatures cross 35 degrees Celsius at most places. The highest maximum temperature on Thursday, August 31 was 38.0 degrees Celsius recorded at Kurnool and Ongole of the State.

Maximum temperatures in degree Celsius at other locations are: Narsapur (37.6), Kavali (37.3), Jangamaheswara Puram (37.2), Nellore (37.1), Nandyal (37.0), Bapatla (36.7), Anantapur (36.6), Tuni (36.6), Kadapa (36.6), Amaravati (36.5), Machilipatnam (36.4), Vijayawada-Gannavaram (36.4), Kakinada (36.0), Visakhapatnam Airport (36.0) and Nandigama (36.0).

As per IMD’s forecast, isolated places in all the district are likely to witness 3 to 5 degrees above normal maximum temperatures on Friday in the State.

