Andhra Pradesh sees 403 fresh COVID-19 cases; three districts report over 20% positivity rate

Active cases tally crossed 2,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 403 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. It is the highest single-day tally in the last four-and-a-half months.

With this, the tally of active cases crossed the 2,000-mark, reaching 2,042. The cumulative tally increased to 23,24,796 while the total number of recoveries stands at 23,08,021 including the 303 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate in several districts increased exponentially over the past week.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, between July 6 and July 12, the test positivity rate in Krishna district was 27.17%. It was 24.09% in Guntur, 23.77% in Visakhapatnam, 22.85% in Chittoor, 14.29% in Vizianagaram, 13.85% in East Godavari, 13.64% in West Godavari and 11.88% in Nellore.

The positivity rate was below 10% in Kurnool, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Anantapur.