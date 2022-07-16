Andhra Pradesh sees 2,511 COVID infections in the past week

35% increase in the tally compared to previous week

35% increase in the tally compared to previous week

Andhra Pradesh reported 364 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the past two days, the State reported 839 infections, including Friday’s count of 477.

The State has been witnessing a rise in the incidence of COVID cases consistently over the past several weeks.

The State reported 2,511 infections in the past week(July 10 to July 16) and 1,861 infections in the previous week(July 3 to July 9), registering a 35% increase.

The cumulative tally in the State increased to 23,26,044 and the recoveries stand at 2,30,90,70, including the 362 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths remains at 14,733.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate in the districts was also increasing as more people were being tested for the disease.