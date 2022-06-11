Andhra Pradesh sees 22 more COVID-19 infections

Andhra Pradesh reported 22 fresh COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the past three days, the State reported 74 infections.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,20,082, while the death toll remains at 14,731.

The active cases tally increased to 115 and the number of recoveries also increased to 23,05,236 including 12 recoveries in the past day.