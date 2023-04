April 16, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

For the first time in many months, Andhra Pradesh reported over one hundred new COVID-19 cases in a day on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that 102 cases were reported across the State in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

With this, the number of active cases reached 301. During the past day, 41 patients recovered.

