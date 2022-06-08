Andhra Pradesh: Seer calls for improving medical infrastructure in rural areas

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Wednesday said that medical facilities in rural areas needed to improved to serve patients who did not have access to hospitals located in cities. He said that improvement of medical infrastructure was need of the hour.

The seer inaugurated a diagnostics and rehabilitation centre for physically challenged and poor patients in Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust hospital located in Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district.

He urged philanthropists to come forward to improve medical infrastructure and for the establishment of hospitals in remote areas. He donated ₹10 lakh from Jeeyar Trust for the improvement of facilities at the hospital.

Several public representatives and Jeeyar Trust members accompanied the seer on his Vizianagaram tour.