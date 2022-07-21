Andhra Pradesh seeks ₹380 crore for development of seven temples under PRASAD scheme

Endowments Minister Satyanarayana submits proposals to Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Endowments K. Satyanarayana has submitted a proposal to Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, urging him to take steps to sanction ₹380 crore for the development of temples in the State.

The Endowments Minister met Mr. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday. On the occasion, he thanked the Union Minister for sanctioning ₹47.43 crore for the development of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

Mr. Satyanarayana said proposals were submitted for the development of seven temples under the Central scheme of Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

The break-up is as follows: Dwaraka Tirumala ₹80 crore; Srikalahasti ₹80 crore; Kanipakam ₹50 crore; Penuganchiprolu ₹50 crore; Simhachalam ₹70 crore; Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Kakinada district ₹30 crore; and Rama Teertham in Nellimarla ₹20 crore.

In addition, Mr. Satyanarayana said the Union government was requested to sanction ₹60 crore for the development of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada.

Mr. Kishan Reddy responded positively to the request, he said.

Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal and others were present.