Andhra Pradesh: Seed, fertilizer traders warned against sale of spurious seeds

Vigilance officials to conduct surprise raids on shops

Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Additional Director General (V&E) Shankha Brata Bagchi has warned seed and fertilizer traders against sale of spurious and sub-standard seeds during the kharif season.

He appealed to the traders not to deceive farmers, and warned of severe action against those who manufactured and marketed spurious seeds.

“Farmers will start sowing once the monsoon arrives for the kharif season. The V&E, Agriculture, Revenue and other departments will conduct surprise checks on seed and fertilizer godowns and retail outlets across the State,” he said.

On Thursday, vigilance teams conducted raids on 56 shops and booked seven cases against those who were maintaining illegal stocks, poor maintenance of records and for selling sub-standard material.

Farmers could lodge complaints by dialing mobile No. 9440906254, if they noticed traders selling seed or fertilizers at excess prices, maintain illegal hoarding or market spurious material, Mr. Bagchi said.

“It has come to the notice of the V&E officials that some dealers are trying to create shortage of seed and fertilizer stocks by maintaining illegal stocks. Stern action will be taken against such traders and steps would be taken to cancel their licenses, besides booking criminal cases against them,” the Vigilance and Enforcement chief warned.