ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Sedentary lifestyle is the cause of many orthopaedic problems, says doctor

February 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Orthopaedician Meesala Santosh speaking at a medical camp organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sedentary lifestyle is the cause of many orthopaedic problems among youngsters and women at early age, said member of Indian Orthopaedic Association and consultant orthopaedician Meesala Santosh of PG Star Hospital of Vizianagaram.  The hospital organised an awareness programme and free medical camp for patients with orthopaedic problems in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

He said that lack of physical exercise and spending more time with electronic gadgets in uneven postures could result in cervical spondylosis and other problems. Women with overweight suffered from joint pains and other problems.

He said that rheumatoid arthritis had become a major concern for the society due to changes in food habits. The hospital Managing Director S. V. Ramana said that over 120 patients were provided treatment free of cost in the medical camp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US