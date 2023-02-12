HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Sedentary lifestyle is the cause of many orthopaedic problems, says doctor

February 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Orthopaedician Meesala Santosh speaking at a medical camp organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Orthopaedician Meesala Santosh speaking at a medical camp organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sedentary lifestyle is the cause of many orthopaedic problems among youngsters and women at early age, said member of Indian Orthopaedic Association and consultant orthopaedician Meesala Santosh of PG Star Hospital of Vizianagaram.  The hospital organised an awareness programme and free medical camp for patients with orthopaedic problems in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

He said that lack of physical exercise and spending more time with electronic gadgets in uneven postures could result in cervical spondylosis and other problems. Women with overweight suffered from joint pains and other problems.

He said that rheumatoid arthritis had become a major concern for the society due to changes in food habits. The hospital Managing Director S. V. Ramana said that over 120 patients were provided treatment free of cost in the medical camp.

