Andhra Pradesh: Security tightened at railway stations, bathing ghats on Krishna

Beat officers instructed to ensure visible policing

Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata inspecting the bathing ghats near the Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has said that vigil has been stepped up in the railway stations, the bathing ghats along the Krishna River and the black spots.

Mr. Tata, who inspected the bathing ghats near the Kanaka Durga Varadhi, and reviewed the security on Wednesday. He asked the police to make arrangement for foot patrolling at all the ghats to prevent any untoward incident.

“The beat officers should check the movements of strangers and ensure visible policing to prevent the entry of criminals,” the Police Commissioner said.

The SP told the media that there were eight railway stations in the limits of the Police Commissionerate.

“Instructions have been issued to intensify patrolling and step up vigil at the railway stations. The law and order police, in association with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), are patrolling on the platforms as well as on the tracks. The Station House Officers concerned have been instructed to check the movements of criminals,” Mr. Tata said.

Stating that priority was being given to check crimes against women, the Police Commissioner said that focus was being laid on ‘missing cases’. As many as 24 missing cases have been reported in 15 days, he said.

An SI-rank officer was allotted for each case and a majority of the cases were solved within hours, he said, adding that Disha patrolling vehicles were pressed into service.