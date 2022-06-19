Andhra Pradesh: Security tightened ahead of Bharat bandh over Agnipath

Police personnel deployed at Vijayawada Railway Station ahead of a Bharat bandh call, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

June 19, 2022 23:50 IST

No permission for protests, say police

Police deployed tight security at railway stations, bus stands and at Central government offices in wake of a Bharat bandh call given by some organisations on June 20 in protest against the Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre recently.

“No permission has been given for staging of protests. Students and youth are urged not to participate in any bandh call or protests. Stern action would be taken against protesters and those attempting to disrupt law and order,” a senior police officer warned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additional forces of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Octopus, APSP, QRT and other wings were deployed. Besides, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the local police were positioned at all vulnerable places.

“As there is information of trouble-mongers creating violence on the pretext of Bharat bandh, we appeal to the students and the unemployed youth not to participate in the bandh and in any dharnas or agitations,” said Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

A security blanket was thrown around Central government offices, in moving trains, at railway stations and at the residences of people’s representatives, the police said.

“No protests, rallies, dharnas, rasta rokos or any kind of agitations will be allowed. Cases would be booked against the agitators who organise bandh on Monday,” a police officer said.