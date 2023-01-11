Andhra Pradesh: Section 144 will be imposed to prevent cockfights in Konaseema district, says Collector

January 11, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Wednesday announced that Section 144 would be in force to prevent cockfights during the Sankranti festival in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

In an official release, Mr. Himanshu has said that cockfights should not be conducted as they are acts of cruelty to animals.

“Special teams headed by police and revenue officials have been constituted. The teams will keep a vigil at the mandal-level. Strategic places dedicated for the cockfights will be raided,” Mr. Himanshu said.