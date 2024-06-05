Andhra Pradesh Secretariat officials told to hold promotions, transfers and release of funds to contractors

ADVERTISEMENT

All sections and the HoDs under the administrative control of the Revenue Department have been instructed not to process any file involving allotment of land, release of funds to contractors and transfer of officials among others.

Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava issued a circular on June 5 (Wednesday) which directed the Personal Secretaries and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) to Ministers to ensure that all official physical and electronic records pertaining to the Peshis of the Ministers were preserved.

The department has also stopped the promotion of 34 employees finalised by the YSRCP government. Those promotions are awaiting clearance now.

Meanwhile, security was tightened at the IT Department in the third block of the Secretariat at Velagapudi to prevent misuse of the e-files.

Sources at the Secretariat said that the orders had been given by the officials concerned to ensure that no e-file was deleted or tampered with.

As the YSRCP government has been dissolved after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance registered a landslide victory in the elections, new developments are taking place at the Secretariat.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy met TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on June 5 (Wednesday). Mr. Naidu, who in all likelihood will be the Chief Minister, reportedly instructed the Chief Secretary to cancel all leaves sanctioned to the bureaucrats and IPS officers.

The employees in the Secretariat said that the Police Department had cleared a file related to the promotions of the employees recently.

