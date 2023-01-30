HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: second phase of ‘Yuvatha-Haritha’ programme launched in Rajamahendravaram

Actor Isha Chawla lauds the role of the city youth in the green initiative

January 30, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister T. Vanitha, actor Isha Chawla and MP M. Bharat planting a sapling during the launch of Haritha-Yuvatha programme in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, actor Isha Chawla and MP M. Bharat planting a sapling during the launch of Haritha-Yuvatha programme in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Home Minister T. Vanitha and actor Isha Chawla on Monday launched the second phase of ‘Yuvatha-Haritha’ programme to plant saplings in public places and adopt them by the youth in Rajamahendravaram city.

The green initiative was launched by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat by roping in the students of various educational institutions. Ms. Vanitha and Ms. Chawla and Mr. Bharat on Monday planted saplings and adopted them on both sides of Nandam Ganiraju Junction in the city. 

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Chawla has lauded the efforts and role of the city youth who joined the initiative to conserve the saplings that have been planted by them. Ms. Vanitha has also appealed to the youth to extend their support for the initiatives. 

Mr. Bharat has said that the first phase of the programme has received a great response from tge city-based students and celebrities from across the State. Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar and other officials were present.

