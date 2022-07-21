Andhra Pradesh: Second phase of ‘Srinivasa Setu’ project begins in Tirupati

Municipal Commissioner asks executing agency to complete the work in a month

The second phase work of ‘Srinivasa Setu’, the 6km-long elevated corridor project connecting Tiruchanur and Kapila Theertham, has begun at Poornakumbham Circle, among the heavy-traffic junctions in the city this week.

The work on the stretch from Kapila Theertham to Srinivasam (APSRTC Junction) has already been completed and traffic has been allowed on the flyover.

The second phase of the project will cover the stretch connecting this portion to Market Yard Junction in Tiruchanur. The work has been undertaken at the road overbridge point connecting Ramanuja Circle. As this overbridge crosses the railway track and is close to the bus station, the work has virtually disconnected the city centre from all sides.

The traffic diversion imposed on all sides of the stretch is causing severe hardship to motorists.

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali has asked the AFCONS, the executing agency for the project, to complete the second phase in a month to minimise the inconvenience caused to road users.

She said that the staff of the survey, engineering and town planning wings of the civic body should work in tandem to mark the building portions to be removed to ensure smooth execution of the work as per the master plan.