ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh | Second phase of Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme to be launched in Chittoor, Tirupati districts from December 1

November 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Milk collection to be launched in 103 villages spread over six mandals in the combined Chittoor district

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

As part of the Jagananna Pala Velluva (JPV) scheme, milk collection will be launched in 103 villages spread over six mandals in the combined Chittoor district in the second phase, from December 1, said Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media here, the Collector said that the State government’s Nava Ratnalu programme has brought a white revolution to the district in the last two years.

Dairy farmers in Venkatagiri and Kota of Tirupati district, Ramakuppam, and Shantipuram mandals in Chittoor district will benefit from the second phase. In the first phase, Thavanampalle, Irala, Bangurapalayam, Karvetinagaram, Nagari, and Nindra mandals were identified, said the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said the Amul company was giving remunerative prices to the dairy farmers. He sought the dairy farmers to continue their supply to the Amul organisation from their villages and benefit from the profitable price.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US