November 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

As part of the Jagananna Pala Velluva (JPV) scheme, milk collection will be launched in 103 villages spread over six mandals in the combined Chittoor district in the second phase, from December 1, said Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media here, the Collector said that the State government’s Nava Ratnalu programme has brought a white revolution to the district in the last two years.

Dairy farmers in Venkatagiri and Kota of Tirupati district, Ramakuppam, and Shantipuram mandals in Chittoor district will benefit from the second phase. In the first phase, Thavanampalle, Irala, Bangurapalayam, Karvetinagaram, Nagari, and Nindra mandals were identified, said the Collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said the Amul company was giving remunerative prices to the dairy farmers. He sought the dairy farmers to continue their supply to the Amul organisation from their villages and benefit from the profitable price.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.