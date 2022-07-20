Andhra Pradesh

Godavari floods | Authorities withdraw second warning at Dowleswaram

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna distributing fodder to the dairy farmers in the flood-hit areas in Konaseema district on Wednesday.
T. Appala Naidu DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI) July 20, 2022 19:42 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 08:00 IST

The authorities on Wednesday withdrew the second warning for the floods in the Godavari as the inflows fell to below 15 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

The affected people in the habitations along the river in the Konaseema district heaved a sigh of relief as the floodwaters receded in their locations.

However, the islands still remained cut off from the mainland, and the evacuated people had been told to stay put at the relief centres for a few more days.

Konaseema District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu said that 71 habitations in 18 mandals were affected in the district. “As many as 25,182 people are still in the 53 relief camps,” he added.

Meanwhile, the officials intensified the supply of essential commodities to the people in the relief camps and affected habitations.

“Huge quantity of rice and vegetables have been sent to the Chintoor Agency. We will ensure the availability of commodities in the affected tribal habitations until complete normalcy prevails,” said Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District Collector Sumit Kumar.

In the Konaseema district, Collector Himanshu Shukla inspected the distribution of commodities and prevailing sanitary conditions in the villages.

Fodder for cattle

Meanwhile, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna distributed 67 tonnes of fodder in Konaseema district to feed the 4,642 heads of cattle affected by the flood, mostly in the islands.

“The relief operation measures to ensure sanitation and restoration of power supply are in full swing across the Konaseema district,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna during his visit to the flood-hit areas in P. Gannavaram mandal.

