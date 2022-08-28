Andhra Pradesh: SECM identifies 85 new industrial units as having potential to save energy

It submits proposal to BEE to recognise them as Designated Consumers under PAT scheme

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) has identified 85 new industrial units, apart from 143 that have already been shortlisted, as having potential to become Designated Consumers (DCs) under the Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme, and is in the process of submitting a proposal to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for their approval (as DCs).

These units are from the chlor -alkali, commercial buildings, aluminium, cement, steel, spinning and textiles, petrochemical, automobile, ceramic, food processing and fisheries sectors.

The PAT scheme is a programme launched by the BEE to reduce energy consumption and promote enhanced energy efficiency among specific energy- intensive industries in the country.

According to a press release issued by the CEO of SECM A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has acknowledged PAT as an excellent programme in the area of energy efficiency, while pointing out that 36 large industrial units in the State have achieved a saving of 0.818 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) of energy worth ₹5,709 crore in the last few years by implementing energy efficiency measures under the PAT scheme.

Energy savings at the national level stood at 24.5 MTOE, which helped in reducing energy intensity, production costs and increasing productivity in the industries.

Conservation cells

The Chief Secretary directed all the District Collectors and Heads of Departments to immediately constitute energy conservation cells in coordination with the SECM, and thanked Secretary for Ministry of Power Alok Kumar and BEE Director General Abhay Bakre for their support in the implementation of the PAT scheme.

He advised all the departments to conduct quarterly reviews on energy efficiency and prepare action plans for their effective implementation under the guidance of Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand.