Andhra Pradesh: SECM bats for loans to MSMEs at lower interest rates   

Aim is to help the enterprises implement energy conservation and efficiency projects on a larger scale

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 19:38 IST

AP-State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy proposed to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to extend loans at lower interest rates to help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in implementing energy conservation and efficiency projects on a larger scale.

Representing the Andhra Pradesh Energy Department at a national summit on energy efficiency in Goa on Wednesday, Mr. Chandra Sekhar Reddy said interest subvention would facilitate an enhancement of productivity and employment generation.

BEE Director General Abhay Bakre emphasised the need for the States to finalise and implement the State Energy Efficiency Action Plans with due focus on the scaling up of energy efficiency financing and investments.

He said it had been targeted to meet 50% of the energy requirements from renewable sources in order to cut the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by the year  2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

BEE Director Vineeta Kanwal said 56 energy efficiency project proposals costing ₹1,000 crore were received by the BEE facilitation centre from 15 States, and Andhra Pradesh stood first with 16 projects.

BEE Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar; Secretary R.K. Rai; Directors Saurabh Diddi, Milind Deore, Sunil Khandare, Arijit Sen Gupta, Sameer Pandita, S.K. Varma and P. Samal; and Joint Director Abishek Sharma reviewed the physical and financial performance of all States on the energy efficiency front.

