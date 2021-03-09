Andhra Pradesh SEC urges people to vote and strengthen democracy

VIJAYAWADA:

Ahead of the polling for municipal elections on Wednesday, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday appealed to the voters to recognise the process of voting as their social responsibility and exercise their franchise without fail.

In a statement, SEC Ramesh Kumar said elaborate arrangements had been made for smooth conduct of polling from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10 (Wednesday) and people should utilise their right to vote to strengthen democracy.

He said senior officials in districts would supervise specific identified areas and he would visit certain urban local bodies in Krishna and Guntur districts. Three senior officers were deputed to supervise the eight administrative zones in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to ensure free and fair elections, he added.

