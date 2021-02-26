Andhra Pradesh SEC to review poll preparedness from February 27

VIJAYAWADA:

26 February 2021 18:00 IST

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar will hold regional conferences at Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam from Saturday (February 27) to review the preparedness for conduct of the municipal elections.

A statement released by the SEC office on Friday said these meetings would focus on key issues such as implementation of Model Code of Conduct – Prevention of money and liquor, distribution of photo voters slips with authentication, measures to achieve high voter turnout and free and fair polls among other aspects.

On February 27 (Saturday), Mr. Ramesh Kumar would hold a meeting at Tirupati with officials of the Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts in the afternoon (from 3.15 p.m. to 5.30 pm.) and another meeting with recognised/registered political parties with reserved symbols from these district in the evening (from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

On February 28 (Sunday), his meeting is scheduled at Vijayawada, with the officials of the Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and with the representatives of political parties from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On March 1 (Monday), the SEC will discuss issues related to poll preparedness with the officials of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts from 3.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m and with the local politicians from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Visakhapatnam.

These conferences will be attended by the Collectors and District Election Authorities, DIGs, Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, Regional Directors of Municipal Administration, Commissioners of ULBs and Excise Enforcement officials.

The local RDO and DSP (of the respective conference venue) will participate while other RDOs and DSPs and officials below their ranks, who are entrusted with the election related work, will participate through video conference from their district headquarters.

The General Observers (13 IAS Officers) and Expenditure Observers (13 IFS Officers) appointed by the Commission, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration will also participate in the conferences.