Andhra Pradesh: SEB, police destroy liquor worth about ₹2 crore

60,000 liquor bottles were destroyed in the operation, says SEB officials

60,000 liquor bottles were destroyed in the operation, says SEB officials

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the NTR District Police destroyed illegal and Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) worth ₹2 crore that was seized by the police, on Tuesday.

The liquor was seized in different cases under various police stations limits in NTR District Police Commissionerate, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Police arranged checkposts on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders and patrolling has been intensified on the borders to check smuggling of NDPL from the neighbouring State, SEB officials said.

“We destroyed 60,000 liquor bottles of different brands on the city outskirts,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Stern action will be taken against liquor smugglers, sellers and ID liquor manufacturers in NTR district,” the SEB sleuths warned.