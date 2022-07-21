Andhra Pradesh: SDPI demands withdrawal of GST on pre-packed food items

‘Tax on essential commodities is adding to the burden of people’

The activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Thursday, demanding withdrawal of GST on pre-packed and labelled food items including cereals, pulses and flour.

The activists led by its Prakasam district president Abdul Sattar came in a procession to the Church Centre and raised slogans against the Union government.

The Centre has not spared even paper, pen, pencil, hospital beds and the items used in funeral from the GST regime, making the lives of commoners miserable. The GST on essential commodities has turned out to be a big burden on the poor. This is loot of the common people,” said All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Prakasam district president Maqbul Ali.

“It is unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party is backing the ‘‘anti-people’‘ decisions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving the commoners in the lurch. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also remained a mute spectator to the sufferings of the people. It is time pressure was mounted on the Centre to provide relief to the common people,” said SDPI district vice-president Sk Ibrahim.