Andhra Pradesh: SCR tops railway zones in sharing UTS mobile app

July 06, 2022 21:02 IST

Passengers can book unreserved tickets from cellphones

Principal Chief Commercial Manager G. John Prasad has said that South Central Railway (SCR) has topped the railway zones in sharing Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app last month. He asked the officials to extend safe and better services to the passengers through apps.

Mr. John Prasad participated in a seminar on ‘Enhancing the share of UTS Mobile App and Promote Digital Transactions in Ticketing’ organised by the commercial department of the SCR on Wednesday.

He exhorted the staff to spread awareness on UTS app. “Passengers can get their tickets from mobile phones without visiting railway stations and this has ended the ordeals of standing in queues at the ticket counters,” he said.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan stressed the need for increasing the share of digital ticket booking. More awareness should be created among the passengers on UTS mobile app, he said.

Guntur DRM R. Mohan Raja appealed to the commercial department officials to enlighten the passengers on booking tickets in digital mode, including Automatic Ticket Vending Machines installed at the railway stations.

Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing) K. Sambasiva Rao gave a presentation on utilisation of UTS mobile app and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines.

Vijayawada Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Ram Babu, Guntur Senior DCM V. Anjaneyulu, DCMs, booking supervisors, commercial inspectors, ticket inspectors and reservation supervisors from the Vijayawada and Guntur divisions took part in the programme.