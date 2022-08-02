Andhra Pradesh: SCR to operate special trains to clear passenger rush

August 02, 2022 23:34 IST

In an attempt to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains to various destinations from Vijayawada and Narsapur.

Train No. 07698 Vijayawada-Nagarsol Special will be operated on August 5, 12 and 19. The special train will depart at 4.15 p.m. on Friday, and reach the destination at 2.10 p.m. the next day.

The train will make halt at Guntur, Sattenapalli, Pidigurallu Nadikude, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur Road, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Nanawat Road, Selu, Partur, Jalna and Aurangabad stations.

Train No. 07699 Narsapur-Nagarsol Special will run on August, 6, 13 and 20. The train will depart at 10 p.m. (Saturday) and reach the destination at 9.30 p.m. the next day.

The special train will stop at Aurangabad, Jalna, Patur, Selu, Manawat Rd. Ganakher, Parli, Latur Rd, Udgir, , Bhalki, Bidar, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, guntur, Vijayawada, Gudiwada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town and Palakol Staions.

Train No. 07353 Nanded-Vijayawada (one way special train) will be operated on August 4. The train will depart at 11.45 p.m. on Thursday and arrive at the destination at 2 p.m. the next day.

The train will halt at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Akanapet, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli and Guntur stations.