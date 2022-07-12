Andhra Pradesh: SCR prepares action plan to tackle rain, flood

July 12, 2022 23:39 IST

Tracks being monitored; 915 bridges in 87 vulnerable sections identified

South Central Railway (SCR) in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has instructed the official to remain alert and take measures to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of flood situation triggered by heavy rain.

The railway officials have identified 915 bridges in 87 vulnerable sections. About 1,917 tanks affecting the tracks have been identified and 22 automated water level monitoring devices were installed in the SCR Zone, Arun Kumar said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An action plan has been prepared to tackle heavy rain. Passengers’ safety is our top priority. The field staff are equipped with the necessary equipment and protective gear for patrolling and checking the railway tracks and bridges,” he said.

Teams have been constituted for maintenance work. Instructions have been issued to the officials for patrolling, monitoring the condition of tracks and submission of reports.

GPS trackers have been arranged to monitor patrolling. Vulnerable locations have been identified on tracks and the bridges and they are under constant vigil.

Stationary watchmen have been posted in critical locations. They will observe the water levels and ensure safety of the trains passing on the bridges, the GM said.

Officers of all the railway divisions are keeping a constant watch on district-wise weather forecast and weather updates. Mr. Arun Kumar asked the officials to keep monsoon emergency reserve stock material such as sand, boulders, tarpaulin sheets, girders and empty cement ready in goods wagons at identified places.