Andhra Pradesh: SCoR zone with Vizag as HQ will be operationalised soon, says GVL

August 05, 2022 18:20 IST

Quoting Railway Minister, he says land and funds for construction of the office complex are available

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that both land and funds are available for the construction of the office complex for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

The Railway Minister informed this to BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao when the latter met him in Parliament on Friday and requested him to take early steps for the operationalisation of the zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

In a release, Mr. Narasimha Rao said he apprised the Railway Minister that the SCoR was the dream of the people of the region, which was sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people of Visakhapatnam were eager to see the establishment of the railway zone at the earliest, Mr. Narasimha Rao said, and urged the Railway Minister to get the foundation stone laid by Mr. Narendra Modi as he “is the architect of the new zone.”

The Railway Minister told him that he would make a request after ascertaining the scheduled visits of the Prime Minister to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the Railway Minister was ready to commence activities for the operationalisation of the zone at the earliest, and said the dream of the people of Visakhapatnam in particular and Andhra Pradesh in general would soon become a reality.

Visible development

Mr. Narasimha Rao further said he would personally urge the Prime Minister to visit Visakhapatnam soon to lay the foundation for the railway zone, apart from inaugurating other Central government projects such as the ₹400-crore modernisation of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, new ultra-modern campus of IIM-Visakhapatnam, ₹22,000-crore HPCL’s expansion and modernisation project, besides a host of other projects that included the cruise terminal and mega fishing harbour.

He said that “visible development in Visakhapatnam” was only due to the Central government projects, and that the BJP would create awareness among the people about the same.