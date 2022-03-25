Andhra Pradesh: Scindia assures to fast-track MRO project at Tirupati airport

Eight airports shortlisted for aircraft machine repair and overhaul project

The Aircraft Machine Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility proposed at the Tirupati airport is all set to be fast-tracked, if the assurance given by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is any indication.

The assurance came when Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy handed a copy of the report by the Invest India on ‘Unleashing Tirupati airport’s MRO potential’ to the Minister at the Wings India-2022 meet held at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Friday.

Tirupati is among the eight airports shortlisted by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for establishing the MRO facility.

As Tirupati is said to have been relegated to the second phase of the project, Dr. Gurumoorthy requested Mr. Scindia to consider it in the first phase, in view of the widespread connectivity being enjoyed by the airport, not to mention the heritage tag for the temple city.

In this connection, the MP also met representatives of top airliners and requested them to start operations from Tirupati to various domestic destinations.