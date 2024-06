Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on June 13 for the academic year 2024-25.

In a statement, Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar said that government had accorded permission to the School Education department to reopen schools from June 13. He directed the Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers to ensure implementation of the orders across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.