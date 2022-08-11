Andhra Pradesh: Schools, colleges to function on August 13

It is to facilitate celebration of events pertaining to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

All schools and colleges in the State will remain open on August 13, a second Saturday, to celebrate the events related to Har Ghar Tiranga as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a befitting manner.

In a circular issued on Thursday, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, said, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign being carried out as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the schools would conduct ‘Prabhat Pheries’ (early morning walks) from August 11 to 15, encourage students to sing patriotic songs and bhajans such as ‘Vande Maataram’ and ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’, carry the Tricolour and play the Tiranga anthem on the public address system.

He said, as per the academic calendar of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the academic year 2022-23, August 13 and 14 were second Saturday and Sunday respectively and were holidays.

He said, to encourage active participation of significant number of students in the scheduled programmes, it was decided to declare August 13 as a working day for all schools.

Educational institutions were asked to encourage students to participate in ‘Selfies with national flag’ (to be pinned/uploaded in http://harghartiranga.com), seminars, group discussions, essay-writing competitions, quiz, competitions in dance, drama, music and painting, rallies and heritage walks and poster designing and other programmes.

In a separate statement, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar directed the principals of Government and aided degree colleges to declare August 13 to 15 as working days and organise events such as rallies, awareness programmes and competitions in various activities and motivate students to participate in them.