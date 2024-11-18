 />
Andhra Pradesh: School principal cuts hair of girl students as ‘disciplinary action’, sparks controversy

ITDA launches enquiry

Published - November 18, 2024 02:35 pm IST - PADERU

Harish Gilai

In a bizarre incident, Principal of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) had allegedly trimmed the hair of several girl students as punishment for coming late to the school, at G.M Kothuru village in G. Madugula mandal here in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Though the incident occurred on November 15, it came to light on Monday. The incident had spared outrage among the parents and locals.

As per the local reporters, around 15 girl students came to the school prayer late, on the occasion of ‘Karthika Pournami’. The principal had made the students to stand under sun for sometime during the prayer and later during lunch hour, she allegedly trimmed the hair of many students, as punishment.

The students informed the media that despite urging not to cut the hair, the principal had committed the act. The students also alleged that the principal threatened them not to leak about the incident to anyone.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu, Project Officer, V Abhishek told The Hindu that he has asked the District Education Officer (DEO) to rush to the school and slap a show-cause notice. The Education department will also conduct an enquiry into the incident, he said.

“No teacher can take rules into their hands. If the teacher is found involved in such incident, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against her,” the PO said.

