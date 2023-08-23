Andhra Pradesh: school gets water facility in Srikakulam district

August 23, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Hundreds of people, who used to walk long distances to fetch potable water, are happy now as they could get water in their vicinity, thanks to new borewells and water tanks established by SSR Charitable Trust founder Sura Srinivasa Rao in Thotapalem and surrounding villages in the district. Another water facility with dedicated pipeline was created at Thotapalem Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School on Wednesday.

Etcherla Mandal Education Officer G. Raja Kishore, teachers and students hailed the creation of dedicated water facility within the school premises. He thanked Mr. Srinivasa Rao for digging a borewell with 230 feet depth and providing water pipeline as groundwater was not available on school premises. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Trust was giving top priority to organising blood donation camps, distributing books to poor students and renovation of old temples. He said that charitable activities would ensure inner peace and make others to do service activities.