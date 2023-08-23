HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: school gets water facility in Srikakulam district

August 23, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of people, who used to walk long distances to fetch potable water, are happy now as they could get water in their vicinity, thanks to new borewells and water tanks established by SSR Charitable Trust founder Sura Srinivasa Rao in Thotapalem and surrounding villages in the district. Another water facility with dedicated pipeline was created at Thotapalem Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School on Wednesday.

Etcherla Mandal Education Officer G. Raja Kishore, teachers and students hailed the creation of dedicated water facility within the school premises. He thanked Mr. Srinivasa Rao for digging a borewell with 230 feet depth and providing water pipeline as groundwater was not available on school premises. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Trust was giving top priority to organising blood donation camps, distributing books to poor students and renovation of old temples. He said that charitable activities would ensure inner peace and make others to do service activities.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.