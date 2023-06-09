Andhra Pradesh: School Education official warns people against walking into the trap of ‘fake’ scouts and guides outfit

June 09, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on June 9 (Friday) said some unauthorised organisations, claiming to be actively involved in scouts and guides activities in schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh, were trying to dupe unemployed youth by offering them jobs as scouts and guides teachers.

The Commissioner warned people against falling a prey to such unscrupulous elements.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar sought to clarify that only one organisation, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Andhra Pradesh State Association, was affiliated to the national association in New Delhi, and it had been implementing its activities in the educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

The State unit was also affiliated to the World Organisation of the Scout’s Movement (WOSM) and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

The Commissioner said that Hindustan Scouts and Guides, which claimed to be a State association, was a fake body, and it did not have the mandatory permission by the School Education Department, or any other government wing, to conduct activities in schools and colleges in the State.

He said that it had come to the department’s notice that some people were found to be making recruitments and offering jobs in the scouts and guides wings of the educational institutions in the name of Hindustan Scouts and Guides.

“These organisations do not have the permission of any of the government department to do so,” he clarified.