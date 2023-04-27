Andhra Pradesh: School Education official pats teachers for ‘exemplary work’ of evaluating SSC answer scripts

April 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, has appreciated the teachers who have done an “exemplary job” of evaluating the SSC answer scripts at 23 spot valuation centres across the State in difficult weather conditions.

Addressing the teachers in the online mode, the Principal Secretary admitted that his visit to some of the spot valuation centres was an eye opener as some of these centres in Guntur and Bapatla were in bad shape lacking basic standards.

He said the centres were “wrong choice for spot valuation” exercised by a few officials. “Things could have been improved using technology and by seeking support of departments like Police, Revenue and Energy,” he acknowledged.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said the government was keen on changing the face of the education sector, and it allocated a budget of ₹35,000 crore for the purpose.

Role model

Andhra Pradesh had emerged as a model State with a slew of reforms initiated to scale up the standard of education, and several other States had been looking to replicate the State-sponsored schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu and the latest printing of bi-lingual textbooks, he said.

Training for teachers

He said to help teachers brace up for the next academic year, a blended training programme, both in online and offline mode, would be imparted in 4-5 modules in use of technology for tabs, interactive flat panels, smart TVs, Byju’s content and connectivity by the Higher Education Council.

Mathematics, science and English teachers would be trained on Deeksha platform by experts from IIT Madras.

Referring to the delay in supply of mathematics textbooks to students of Class 8 in Parvatipuram Manyam district, he said within 12 hours, 40 textbooks were provided to the children. He said teachers should be sensitive to the academic needs of the students and should avoid such lapses in future.

