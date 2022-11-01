Andhra Pradesh government to celebrate National Library Week from November 14

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 01, 2022 23:22 IST

The 55 th National Library Week celebrations would give impetus to the ‘We Love Reading’ initiative introduced by the School Education Department, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana as he launched the programme brochure and poster here on November 1 (Tuesday).

Special Chief Secretary, School Education B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of the Board of Intermediate M. Seshagiri Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Parishad M. R. Prasanna Kumar and others were present for the launch.

As per the schedule, the inaugural of the Library Week, celebrated from November 14 to 20, will coincide with Children’s Day merriment on November 14.

The ‘Walk for Books’ programme would be conducted from November 15 to 20 on themes like ‘awareness on the menace of drug addition and importance of book-reading as a habit’, said the organisers.

On November 16, tributes would be paid to veterans like S. R. Ranganathan, Pathuri Nagabhushanam and Ayyanki Venkataramanaiah who played a crucial role in library movement in the State. On November 17, poetry sessions and seminars would be held.

Competitions in drawing, essay writing, personality development, quiz and various games and sports for students would be conducted on November 18 followed by a discussion on Disha Act and Women Empowerment on November 19. On November 20, ‘We Love Reading’ sessions will be held followed by the valedictory session.

