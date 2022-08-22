Andhra Pradesh School Education Department enables provision for offline attendance of teachers on app

Teachers standing outside their school in Anantapur, taking selfies to mark attendance. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: R. V. S. Prasad

ADVERTISEMENT

The School Education Department made it clear that the integrated mobile app called ‘School Attendance’ will be the only platform used for recording the attendance of teachers across the schools in the State.

Following protests by the teachers' unions, the Department has reportedly relaxed certain norms related to the usage of the application.

According to an Order issued by School Education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, a necessary provision is made available in the app to mark the attendance offline for teachers when there are network issues. The attendance timestamp will be captured and it will synchronise as and when the network is available, the Order said. Also, the provision of marking deputation, training or ‘on duty’ will be enabled in the app through a module which will be released on August 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: New attendance app riles teacher associations

Teachers not having an android phone were asked to mark their attendance through the phones of headmaster or other teachers.

The Order stated that teachers should mark their attendance every working day in the school before 9 a.m. and a grace period of 10 minutes will be provided.

Marking attendance will be considered on a pilot basis up to August 31, 2022, to facilitate all teachers to get familiarised with the operations of marking attendance through Integrated App, it is said.

“It is reiterated that the recording of attendance of teachers through the Integrated mobile app will be the only record considered for leave management and other service-related issues in future,” the Order said.

Teachers' associations across the State have opposed app-based attendance as they were asked to use their own devices and also capture their faces on school premises to mark their attendance. Teachers asked the government to provide a common device as some of them do not have android phones.