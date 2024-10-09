Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairperson inspects health centres in Makkuva mandal of Parvatipuram Manyam district

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairperson D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Wednesday inspected various primary health centres in Makkuva mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district and directed the doctors and staff to provide better medicare to the patients. He made a surprise visit to Sambara PHC and enquired about the treatment being given to patients suffering from viral fevers.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Sankara Rao said that the improvement of health infrastructure was needed in remote areas to prevent patients in serious condition to be taken to Saluru, Parvatipuram and other places. He said that he would submit a report to the government on the requirements of the hospitals located in tribal areas of the district.