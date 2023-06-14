Andhra Pradesh: Scheduled Castes benefited the most under YSRCP government, says Minister

June 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is levelling baseless allegations against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government with regard to the welfare schemes being implemented for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the State in the last four years, according to Minister for Municipal Administration A. Suresh.

Addressing the media at the party central office at Tadepalli here on June 14 (Wednesday), Mr. Suresh said there was no truth in the allegation that the schemes that existed earlier under the SC Corporation had been withdrawn.

The Minister said that the government was extending many welfare schemes for the benefit of the SCs.

“We are ready for a debate on the issue in the Legislative Assembly if Mr. Naidu is willing to take part in it. The government will table all details and prove that the SCs benefited the most under the YSRCP government,” Mr. Suresh said.

“There are no differences between the 37 SC sub-castes. The TDP supremo is trying to drive a wedge between them,” the Minister alleged.

“Mr. Naidu does not have the moral right to speak about the SCs as he has never done anything good for them during his 14-year tenure as Chief Minister,” he alleged.

“Mr. Naidu is trying to lure the SCs with his promises only with an eye on elections. After the elections, the TDP chief is sure to forget all of them,” the Minister said.

The State government had provided 6.36 lakh house site pattas to the SCs, which was around 21% of pattas distributed so far, he said.

“The YSRCP government also has the distinction of making the SCs part of the endowment boards,” he added.

The government had provided employment to more than 1.30 lakh youth in the village and ward secretariats, and nearly 28,500 of them were from the SC communities. This apart, at least 70,000 youth had been given the opportunity to work as volunteers, the Minister said.