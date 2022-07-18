Andhra Pradesh: SC order on fund diversion a slap on YSRCP’s face, says Naidu

‘₹1,100 crore meant for fighting COVID-19 pandemic diverted’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Supreme Court’s directions to the Andhra Pradesh government to deposit the funds that were diverted from the SDRF account immediately is a tight slap on the face of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“The Supreme Court has pulled up the State government for diverting ₹1,100 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) that was meant for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The government is not only committing blunders, but also resorting to foul play to cover up these mistakes,” Mr. Naidu said in a statement on Monday.

“Diversion of funds meant for fighting the pandemic is an injustice to the COVID-19 victims. The State government should implement the Supreme Court guidelines that all complaints pertaining to payment of compensation for COVID-19 deaths should be resolved within four weeks,” said Mr. Naidu, adding that the YSRCP should not escape from this on some pretexts or the other.